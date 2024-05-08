Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

The filmmaker feels that there is a lot of scope for beautiful stories that can be derived from the dynamics between a father and a daughter.

The director, who is known for his films ‘October’, ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Cafe’, and ‘Sardar Udham’, also announced the release date of his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film. The film starring Abhishek Bachchan will hit the theatres on November 15, 2024.

Talking about the bonding between a father and a daughter, the filmmaker said, “The father-daughter relationship is really special. They have their own share of awkwardness and challenges. Also, I feel it’s one of the least discussed or represented relationships, which has a lot of scope for beautiful stories.”

He added, “’Piku’ was one such story with which I could immediately connect. Likewise, my next film also revolves around a sweet bond between a father and a daughter and makes you travel with their emotional journey. We are ready to bring this heartwarming story to the audience globally on November 15.”

IANS