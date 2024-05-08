Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Mumbai, May 8: National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who is celebrating the ninth anniversary of his film ‘Piku’, said on Wednesday that father-daughter relationship is one of the least discussed or represented bonding in cinema.

The filmmaker feels that there is a lot of scope for beautiful stories that can be derived from the dynamics between a father and a daughter.

The director, who is known for his films ‘October’, ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Cafe’, and ‘Sardar Udham’, also announced the release date of his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film. The film starring Abhishek Bachchan will hit the theatres on November 15, 2024.

Talking about the bonding between a father and a daughter, the filmmaker said, “The father-daughter relationship is really special. They have their own share of awkwardness and challenges. Also, I feel it’s one of the least discussed or represented relationships, which has a lot of scope for beautiful stories.”

He added, “’Piku’ was one such story with which I could immediately connect. Likewise, my next film also revolves around a sweet bond between a father and a daughter and makes you travel with their emotional journey. We are ready to bring this heartwarming story to the audience globally on November 15.”

IANS

Previous article
Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met...
NATIONAL

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday...
NATIONAL

Punish Congress for Pitroda’s ‘racial’ comments: PM Modi

Rajampet (Andhra Pradesh), May 8: Terming Sam Pitroda’s 'racial' comments as shameful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday...
NATIONAL

Under fire, Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress Chairman

New Delhi, May 8: Veteran Congressman Sam Pitroda, facing fire over a string of controversial statements in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena...

Punish Congress for Pitroda’s ‘racial’ comments: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Rajampet (Andhra Pradesh), May 8: Terming Sam Pitroda’s 'racial'...
Load more

Popular news

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena...

Punish Congress for Pitroda’s ‘racial’ comments: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Rajampet (Andhra Pradesh), May 8: Terming Sam Pitroda’s 'racial'...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img