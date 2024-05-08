Wednesday, May 8, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

By: Agencies

Date:

Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met in Israel on Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a deal that would include a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, according to an Israeli government source.

Netanyahu and Burns touched on the current Gaza truce negotiations in Egypt’s capital Cairo, the source said, without specifying the timing and location of the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel’s Ynet news website reported that Burns arrived in Israel after taking part in the talks held in Doha and Cairo.

Israeli, Hamas, Qatari, and US negotiators arrived in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss an Egyptian-brokered Gaza truce proposal backed by Hamas.

Despite Israel announcing that the proposal falls short of its demands, its delegation remained in Cairo on Wednesday noon, the source said.

In a video statement released on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he had instructed the Israeli delegation to “continue to stand firm on the conditions necessary for the release of Israeli hostages, (and) continue to stand firm on the essential requirements to ensure Israel’s security”.

IANS

