Nongkrem dance on Nov 6, 7

SHILLONG: The office of the Syiem of Khyrim Syiemship, Smit has informed that the annual thanksgiving festival of Hima Khyrim at Smit will be celebrated on November 6 and7.

The Dance, one of the three premier cultural festivals of Meghalaya, depicts the rich cultural heritage of the Khasi community, displayed by music and dance, rituals and ceremonies, invoking the Blessings of God Almighty the Creator.

The festival is a huge congregation of the people of the state, and a major tourist attraction from all over the country, and also from foreign countries.