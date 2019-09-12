One shot dead in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: An employee of a private business establishment at Kumarpara area in heart of Guwahati city on Thursday night were shot dead inside the business establishment by a gang of unidentified armed miscreants.

The slain person was identified as Shyam Chandra Sharma who hails from Nagaur in Rajasthan. He was declared brought dead by doctors in Guwahati Medical College Hospital here.

Senior police officials including, City Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar rushed to the murder site and launched investigation. Kumar said it was a clear case of murder as the gang did not resorted to robbery or demand money from the business establishment.