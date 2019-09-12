Syiem unhappy with Council’s silence on Sixth Schedule, NRC

SHILLONG: The Chairman of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and MDC from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah, PN Syiem has expressed disappointment with the present Chief Executive Member (CEM) Teinwell Dkhar for not taking up issues such as amendment of the Sixth Schedule and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Chairman of KHADC has written a letter to the CEM on Wednesday where he stated that a decision to call the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills was made in the last meeting to finalise the draft proposed amendment of Sixth Schedule and to meet the state government.

He said, “Yet no meeting of the three ADCs has been there and we have not met the state government.”

Syiem said that the proposed amendment of the Union government seeks to weaken the power of the District Council and asserted that Dkhar should have been more serious with the issue.

In this connection, he urged Dkhar to immediately convene a meeting of the ADCs with regard to the Sixth Schedule proposed amendment and to convene a separate meeting for traditional heads to direct them to be vigilant against illegal immigrants.

With regard to National Register of Citizens (NRC), Syiem said that Dkhar should have called a meeting of traditional heads including those in the Hima, Raid, villages and localities to keep a check and not allow anyone to stay without producing valid documents.