Assam to build raised platforms, high rise buildings for flood-hit

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to construct raised platforms and high-rise buildings in flood affected areas of the state so that people could take shelter during floods.

Reviewing the functioning of the department today at his conference room at Janata Bhawan, the Chief Minister instructed to ensure that the buildings should be used for public utility during the dry season. Majuli, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Barpeta, Gohpur and Barak valley were decided as locations in today’s meeting for construction of raised platforms and buildings on pilot basis.

Assessment of damages caused by floods, relief and rehabilitation measures were also discussed in today’s meeting and the Revenue Department apprised the Chief Minister about various steps being taken in the aftermath of damages caused by flood at various places. Sonowal directed the department to ensure the release of Rs 3800 to each to the flood affected families through the newly started scheme in the current year.

The Revenue Department informed that 32,842 land pattas had been prepared for distribution among the landless indigenous families in the state and Sonowal directed for taking steps for distribution of these pattas. Notably, the state government has set the target of providing land pattas to 1 lakh landless families of the state within this year.

In today’s meeting, the issue of flood damaged embankments’ repair also came for discussion and officials of the Water Resource Department informed the Chief Minister that these embankments would be repaired by December 31.