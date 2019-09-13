SHILLONG: A Block-level youth parliament was held at Silver Rose cultural institute hallin Mawlai – Umjaiur recently.

The programme was organised by Silver Rose Cultural Institute (SRCI) in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Shillong and was graced by the presence of D Rapsang, district coordinator, NYKS who attended the programme as the chief guest.

In his address to the gathering, Rapsang encouraged the youth to come forward with a positive mind and to take part in programmes organised by NYKS.

“Our society needs to go back to the old system which had been setup by our forefathers, ordinarily known as the basic elements of truth or BET,” said Alexander N Lyndem, executive director, SRCI.

“We should avoid the culture of death as asserted by St. John Paul II in strengthening our cultural heritage and traditional practices,” he added.

Others who spoke included resource persons namely Gideon L Kharkongor and Emi D Sumer who are both from St. Edmunds College and Eltisha Kharkongor from Greater Mawlai College.

Manoj Kumar Sur, chief coordinator, SRCI, stressed on the need to impart Yoga as a part of health programmes while Daniel L. Khyriem delivered the closing speech.