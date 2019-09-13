Cong MLA pulls up govt on Natl Games

SHILLONG: Mawsynram MLA HM Shangpliang on Thursday attacked the state government over the lack of preparation to host the upcoming National Games 2022.

Moving a resolution to discuss the state’s preparedness to host the games, Shangpliang said that the state is just two years away from hosting the event but the athletes who will represent the state have not been trained till now.

Regretting that the team preparation committee has not been constituted till now, he added that there will be altogether 38 disciplines in the games. But the state has registered sports associations of only 20 disciplines.

Referring to the agreement between the state government and the Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited for development of infrastructure for the National Games, Shangpliang said that the firm has more experience in steel and not in the construction of sports infrastructure.

Stating that the firm was supposed to be closed down by the Union government, the Congress MLA added that even the blueprint for the event has not been prepared as of now.