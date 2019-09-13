Mothers’ meeting on nutrition held

Mawkyrwat: The office of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Mawkyrwat on Thursday organised a meeting for mothers on the importance of immunization and nutrition as part of Rastriya Poshan Maah at Awro village, around 50 kms away from Mawkyrwat.

Women from four villages including Myriem, Awro, Mawjarain and Demnar attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, lady supervisor, ICDS, Mawkyrwat N Wanniang said that Poshan month is a nutrition month where parents should take proper care of their children through balanced diet, cleanliness and sanitation.

She encouraged the women to take care of themselves and their children and to register themselves so that they can avail the benefits of food, folic acid and medical checkups.

Wanniang said that the government wants to follow up every child bearing woman from the time of pregnancy up to 2 years of age in order to abolish underweight, malnourished and disease prone babies.

She also encouraged people to set up kitchen gardens and to take advantage of Anganwadi centers in oreder for children to gain basic knowledge.

Meanwhile, junior engineer, PHE, Mawkyrwat E Khongthiang spoke about the importance of using toilets and informed the people about the availability of different schemes.

ANM Umdohlun Sub-Centre N Kharbani spoke about the importance of immunization and encouraged women to imbibe the habits of consuming nutritious food while MSW students from Martin Luther Christian University enlightened the gathering about Anemia through their short skit.