No relief for victims of ring-well mishap

SHILLONG: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla said on Thursday that the payment of compensation to the families of the three persons who died in a ring-well mishap in Mawdiangdiang on May 9 is not permissible under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines since it was an accident.

Raising a supplementary query in the Assembly, Congress MLA HM Shangpliang said the contractors should be pulled up. In reply, Shylla said the point of the MLA was noted.

Shangpliang also wanted to know why the department did register any suo motu case against the contractor.

Shylla said the government would look into the matter. Three labourers from Umroi village of Ri Bhoi drowned in the 60-foot deep ring-well in Diengiong village, Mawdiangdiang.

To a supplementary question, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the guidelines regarding compensation will be examined.

The regulation of the ring-wells was also raised by the legislators.

Adelbert Nongrum (KHNAM) said there is a need to keep the ring-wells safe so that accidents can be prevented.