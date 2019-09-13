Poshan walk, cycle rally in GH

TURA: The Poshan walk under Rahtriya POSHAN Abhiyaan and Electors Verification Awareness Programme in convergence with the line departments and Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Election) was held in Tura on Thursday.

The event took off from Chandmary junction to Captain Williamson Sangma Point at Hawakhana where the participants were sensitised on the importance of nutrition and error free electors verification.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Election), Zenithsky J Sangma informed that the programme was an opportunity given to the citizens of the district to verify their electoral details to correct any incorrect information in the rolls and the facilities are available in any of the Common Service Centres or at the Electoral Registration Office. He also said that the programme will enable voters to verify their names, address or improve or change one’s photograph till September 30.

He also informed that special summary revision is also being organised every year to enrol new voters and the people can also avail this opportunity for new enrolment by filling up form 6 while form 8 is required for any correction.

DM&CHO, Tura IM Sangma, spoke on the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a maternity benefit program run by the Government of India and implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development under which a cash incentive of Rs. 5000 is provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers as partial compensation for the wage loss before and after delivery of the first child.

Meanwhile, in South West Garo Hills, a Bicycle Rally to spread the message of hygiene and nutrition was taken out from Chelapara tri-junction to Ampati Mini Stadium on Thursday morning as part of the Poshan Maah celebration. Around 100 school children wparticipated in the rally.