AHAM denies extortion drive

TURA: Following the arrest of thirteen AHAM members and recovery of tax receipts of the organization, the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement floated by former GNLA leader Champion R Sangma has distanced itself from the extortion case.

“It is shocking. There is no such instruction from AHAM CEB for collection of tax as claimed by police. In fact AHAM is not aware of such activities carrying out by those members having self interest business. However, AHAM welcomes police to go according to law in finding out the actual truth. Let the law take its own course,” stated Sengrak Cheran, Secretary of AHAM for Public Relations, Grievances and Redressal, CEB Hq, Tura.