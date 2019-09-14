Why seek citizenship proof after 72 years: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday rued that people were being asked to prove their citizenship 72 years after freedom and reiterated that she won’t accept any such exercise in her state.

Banerjee said that many people in Assam did not make it to the final list despite submitting birth certificates, identity cards and even 30-year-old certificates.

“Moreover, I am a free citizen of an independent nation. Why should you take away my freedom? The country has become independent 72 years back. Why should one now have to prove one’s citizenship?” she asked.

Challenging the BJP to try an NRC exercise in Bengal, she added: “Just lay your hands on one person, you will see.”(IANS)