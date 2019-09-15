Plea to increase Assembly, parliament seats

SHILLONG: The special motion on the need to increase Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya was not taken up in the just concluded Assembly session. Congress legislator P T Sawkmie said on Sunday that he had already forwarded the special motion regarding the urgent need to increase the Assembly seats from 60 to 70 but this was not taken up.

Another suggestion of the legislator was to increase the Lok Sabha seats to 4 from the current 2.

“Jaintia Hills should get a new Lok Sabha seat and one more can be added to Garo Hills”, Sawkmie said.

At present, Shillong and Tura are the only Lok Sabha seats in the state.