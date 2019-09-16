BJP takes up neglect issue with MDA, UDP to follow suit

SHILLONG: The BJP has taken up the issue of discrimination by NPP in Garo Hills with the MDA while another coalition partner, the UDP is yet to air their grievances with the alliance.

The leaders and members of both the BJP and the UDP in Garo Hills had expressed displeasure over the manner in which they were neglected by the NPP.

When contacted, the BJP Minister AL Hek said on Sunday that he had taken up the grievances of the BJP workers from Garo Hills with the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance .

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was also present during the recent MDA meeting.

UDP leader Bindo Lanong said the party will raise the matter with the MDA.

It is true that in the recent meeting,

the UDP Garo Hills members had aired their various grievances, Lanong said. “We will take up the matter with the MDA”, he said.Hek, however, said the BJP workers from Garo Hills should approach the government and work out their demands if possible. “They should approach the government for whatever they are looking for and whatever is possible to do, we will do it,” he said. Hek added that at the MDA meeting, he pointed out that the BJP workers in Garo Hills should be treated in the same manner as other party workers within the coalition. The BJP Garo Hills had alleged that NPP had denied schemes for the BJP members and their families. In terms of political appointments, they alleged discrimination and injustice by NPP.