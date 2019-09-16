Meghalaya govt reports 74 cases of theft, misappropriation till 2018

SHILLONG: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, in its report stated that the Meghalaya government documented 74 cases of theft, misappropriation and loss involving government money amounting to Rs 200.75 lakh upto March, 2018 on which final action was pending.

The report of the CAG tabled in the Assembly on Friday pointed out that according to Rule 112 of the Meghalaya Financial Rules, 1981, any defalcation or loss of public money or other property discovered in government treasury or other office or department, which is under the audit of the Accountant General, should be immediately reported even when such loss has been made good by the person responsible for it.

In all cases of theft, misappropriation, fraud and loss involving government money, the FIRs should invariably be lodged with the Police. During 2017-18, Rs 14 lakh involving two cases had been written off. The first case of Rs 20,000 of fraud which occurred during 1981 (Public Works – Roads and Buildings) department was written off as the SP, Jaintia Hills, informed (August 2018) that the case was closed since further investigation could not be made. Another case of Rs 13.80 lakh of loss of material due to fire which occurred during 1979 (Finance Department) was also written off. Out of 74 cases, departments concerned had filed FIRs in respect of only 69 cases involving Rs 154.73 lakh. In the remaining five cases involving Rs 46.02 lakh, information on filing of FIRs had not been furnished. Out of Rs 200.75 lakh, the highest amount of theft and loss of Rs 88.44 lakh pertained to Finance department involving two cases. The highest amount of misappropriation of Rs 44.09 lakh pertained to Meghalaya Legislative Assembly involving two cases. Loss of government material of Rs 21.06 lakh pertained to the Horticulture Department involving one case.