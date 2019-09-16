Over 500 bottles of Codeine cough syrup used as opioid drug seized 

TURA: A huge consignment of 590 bottles of the cough syrup Codeine, a prescription opioid drug used as a cough suppressant and many a times known to be a substance abuse for addicts, has been seized from two persons by West Garo Hills police from the plain belt region of Phulbari.

The illegal consignment was intercepted by a team of police and CRPF that were on patrol duty early in the morning.

“While patrolling at Kokaimari village around 2:30 AM the patrol party found and detained two persons along with a suspicious package. It was discovered that the two suspects had received five cartoons of suspected narcotic/psychotropic substances from a person called Ali who came from Goalpara in Assam in a Bolero,” informed district superintendent of police MGR Kumar.

He said that when the cartoons were opened they found 590 bottles of 100 ml each of Relaxcof cough syrup which contains the narcotic substances of Codiene Phosphate and Choloropheniramine Maleate.

The two arrested men, Alom Rahman of Maulakandi and Nozor Ali of Bangalkata village, reportedly told police that they were suppose to take the consignment further into Assam when they were intercepted.

The seizure once again reveals attempts by narcotic traders from neighbouring Assam to use the plain belt route for smuggling of their consignments. A few months ago, another consignment of the drugs used widely by addicts, Spasmo Proxyvon, was seized from the region while recently BSF patrol intercepted another drug haul in Dhubri, across the Brahmaputra.