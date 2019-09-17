2 teenage boys critical after being shot in WB’s Purulia

Kolkata : Two school students are battling for their lives after being shot at by miscreants in Parbelia town of West Bengal’s Purulia district, police said on Tuesday.

The two boys – both aged around 15 – were sitting and chatting on the banks of river Damodar on Monday evening when two bike-borne miscreants fired at them and fled, an officer of Neturia police station told IANS.

“Both are critically injured. One of the boys was hit on the lower abdomen, while the other sustained injury on the waist,” said the officer.

They are now being treated at a private hospital. The motive for the attack is not yet clear. (IANS)