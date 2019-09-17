Armed rebels burn down houses in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Armed rebels armed with AK 47 and M16 assault rifles destroyed and burnt down more than 10 houses at Makhan Khuman Village area under Mao-Maram Sub Division in Senapati District of Manipur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, miscreants armed with Assault Rifles at the village area around 4 am in the morning and set ablaze houses along the National Highway 2, Imphal-Dimapur road, which is around 80 kilometres away from Imphal.

Declaring the attack as inhuman and barbaric act, volunteers of Makhan People’s Organisation have stopped vehicular movement on Imphal-Dimapur Road. The organisation has also demanded arrest of the culprits within 24 hours, failing which they would resort to indefinite bandh on the Highway.

The organisation has also warned that the government will be responsible for any untoward incidents.

After the incident, Minister N Kayisii, who is also the local MLA along with representatives of Senapati District civil bodies and Senapati police reached the spot to take stock of the situation and appealed to the people of the area to remain calm.

Manipur CM, N Biren while strongly condemning the burning of houses at Makhan Khuman Village, has pledged to ensure exemplary punishment to the culprits involved.