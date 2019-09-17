Student leader held for rape

TURA: A student union leader from Songsak has been arrested on Tuesday by East Garo Hills police for raping and impregnating a minor girl.

According to police, the accused Riprap T Sangma hailing from Chidimit Nengsat area of Songsak had been using threats and intimidation for the past few years to commit rape on the minor girl. He happened to be the regional secretary of the Garo Students’ Union’s Songsak unit.

The family of the 17 year old girl filed a police complaint last week after the girl, who was found to be pregnant, told them about the threats used by the accused to commit the crime.

“He has been arrested and forwarded to court and a case has been registered under releant sections of IPC and POCSO Act,” informed district police chief R T G Momin.