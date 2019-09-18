Andhadhun dominates IIFA Rocks with four wins

Sriram Raghavan’s National Award-winning thriller Andhadhun bagged four awards, including screenplay and editing, in the technical category at the 20th edition of IIFA.

The ceremony, IIFA Rocks, was held on Monday and celebrated the best of Bollywood with the felicitation of winners in the Technical categories.

Raghavan shared the best screenplay trophy with Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti and Yogesh Chandekar for the Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun.

Pooja also bagged the top honour for editing while the sound mixing trophy went to Ajay Kumar PB. Daniel B George won the best background music.

Tumbbad won two awards in the technical category — sound design for Kunal Sharma and special effects (visuals) for Filmgate Films AB.

Sudeep Chatterjee ISC bagged the best cinematography trophy for Padmaavat. The film also won best choreography award for Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi Tommaar for the song Ghoomar.

Akshat Ghildial was adjudged the winner of best dialogue for Badhaai Ho.

The IIFA Rocks ceremony, hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal. It saw performances by Amit Trivedi, Salim–Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Kutle Khan and Tulsi Kumar.

A fashion show was also held as part of the ceremony where celebrity duo Shantanu & Nikhil and Masuuma Namjoshi presented their collections, with celebrities like Arjun Rampal, Rakul Preet, Aparshakti Khurrana, being the showstoppers. The event witnessed several breathe taking performances.

While Salim-Sulaiman with their “soulful music” took audiences on a distinct musical journey, Neha Kakkar rocked the stage with her “super-hit dance numbers,” reported IIFA Awards official twitter handle.

International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) main awards ceremony will be held in Mumbai on September 18.

The 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards will be hosted by the talented duo- Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The star-studded event will witness some stellar performances by a host of celebrities including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and newbie Sara Ali Khan. (Agencies)