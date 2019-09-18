B’desh minister wants better economic ties with M’laya

Delegation keen to celebrate Bangabandhu’s 100th birth anniv in city

SHILLONG: Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud stressed the need for better economic ties between Meghalaya and Bangladesh.

An eight-member delegation led by Mahmud met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Shillong on Tuesday and discussed about bilateral issues.

After meeting the chief minister, Mahmud said Bangladesh has invited the chief minister for the function to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the country’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The minister said Bangladesh also wants to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Rahman known as Bangabandhu, in Meghalaya too.

“Meghalaya has also helped in achieving our freedom besides undertaking other initiatives”, he said.

The meeting of the Bangladesh delegation with the chief minister focused on matters related to improving economic ties and connectivity between the two sides.

Mahmud, who represents Chittagong constituency, said Bangladesh is keen to improve its ties with Meghalaya so that both the areas can be developed.

The Bangladesh minister told reporters that the country is looking to improve the bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries and there is a need to strengthen road links between Bangladesh and Meghalaya.

According to the minister, import and export between India and Bangladesh should be an area of focus.

He also said there is already a weekly bus service connecting Meghalaya and Bangladesh which will help to improve friendly relations between the two sides.

The minister said strengthening of the road link would ensure that more vehicles from Bangladesh will come to Meghalaya thereby boosting tourism.

When asked about the border haats, he said the proposal for setting up more border haats should come from Meghalaya.

He said the chief minister has stressed on the need to make the border haats more effective.