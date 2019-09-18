CoMSO goes all out to push for ILP in state

Kharjahrin urges all groups to unite for sake of tribal communities

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) on Tuesday gave a clarion call to all organisations to join hands for introduction of inner line permit (ILP) in the state.

The CoMSO also reiterated its demand for amendment of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act by incorporating provisions of the ILP.

Speaking at a rally organised by CoMSO at Motphran here, its chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said he had studied the laws relating to ILP for two years. He took exception to the state government not taking seriously the organisation’s suggestion to include ILP provisions in the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

Hundreds of members of CoMSO attended the public rally.

The CoMSO is pushing for amendment of the Act saying it should include its four proposals — legal provisions to bar an Indian or a foreigner from entering the state without valid permission, penalty for persons when they enter the state without valid permission and validity period of not more than 179 days of the permission granted and barring other tribals from buying land in the state.

Calling upon other organisations to work together, Kharjahrin said, “I urge our elder brothers to work together and discuss issues concerning the indigenous communities. Why allow differences amongst us? We want I-L-P not E-G-O.”

He went on to add that the organisations should stop shaming one another on social media and that the time is ripe for all to work for the betterment of the indigenous communities.

“You (the other organisations) lead and we will follow, but allow ILP to be implemented,” he said.

Kharjahrin recalled that the High Level Committee on Influx in 2012 chaired by UDP member and former deputy chief minister Bindo Lanong had recommended implementation of ILP.

“UDP is currently with the government and why there is no regard for the recommendation of an elder? In that case, the UDP should leave the government,” he said.

He criticised the state government stating that committee after committee has been constituted, but there has been no fruitful results.

“We are being reduced to a minority and illegal immigrants are overwhelming us,” he said regretting that no objection certificates (NOC) and residential certificates can be issued to outsiders for payment of Rs 100 to Rs 500.

Meanwhile, Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) president from Shillong City, Treibor Suchen took a dig at Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and said that though he had opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill yet there is no legislation to safeguard and protect the interest of the people from its onslaught.

Another leader from Confederation of Ri-Bhoi People (CoRP), Bandari Ryntathiang, said that the entry and exit point is being set up only in Umling while Byrnihat and other areas in Ri Bhoi are ignored.

Following the public rally, Kharjahrin informed that the chief minister has called the social organisations for talks at his official residence on Wednesday.