Congress is ‘unreliable’: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress and termed it an “unreliable” party after all six of her party MLAs switched over to the Congress in Rajasthan.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “By poaching on BSP MLAs, the Congress has proved it is an unreliable party. This is a breach of trust even when the BSP was lending its unconditional support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.”

“Instead of fighting with its arch-rivals, the Congress always damages the parties that help and support it.

Hence, Congress is against Dalits, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities, and has been non-serious towards the rights of the backward community,” said Mayawati. (IANS)