RPI appoints Sylliang as state president

SHILLONG: The Republican Party of India (A) has appointed former MDC of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) James Sylliang as its state president.

The RPI (A) on Tuesday constituted a new unit in the state. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale is the national president of the party.

Sylliang told reporters that the party is looking to find a foothold in the Northeastern region and said he opted to join the party as it stands for the interest of the indigenous people.

He said that the party will soon finalise the names of office bearers which will be sent to its central office. He said the party will also constitute its youth and women’s wing.

He informed that the party will form units in different parts of the state.

Asked about issues, Sylliang said that the party will take up issues like state border, Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Harijan Colony.

He added that after the office bearers are finalised, the party members will also meet the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, to discuss issues concerning the state.