Brolding takes oath as cabinet minister

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party (UDP) MLA from Mawthadraishan Brolding Nongsiej was inducted as minister in the government led by NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday.

He was sworn in by Governor Tathagata Roy at a function in the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to reporters, Nongsiej expressed delight that for the first time an MLA from Mawthadraishan has become a minister and expressed hope that he will be able to bring development in the constituency.

Asked about the portfolio, he said, “I don’t know about the portfolio but I have confidence in the chief minister and I will work hard to help the constituency and the state.”

“The work of a minister is tough as there are only 12 ministers out of 60 MLAs. We have to be serious and take responsibility,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that he would discuss the matter of portfolio with the coalition partners and colleagues.

“In our coalition, we are very clear. It is the prerogative of the chief minister, but I have been clear that I will take my coalition partners and colleagues along in whatever we do. It should be in the best interest of the people,” he said.