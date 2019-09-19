Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYA

CM balm for BJP

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday assured that the government will address the grievances of BJP party workers in Garo Hills who have complained of being deprived.
The BJP is a partner in the ruling MDA.
Speaking to reporters, he said there could have been situations where some might not have been accommodated.
“These are complications of coalition politics. This is a coalition of more than six partners and independent MLAs… it is not something that does not happen,” he said adding the government will look into it.

