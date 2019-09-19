CoMSO suspends agitation temporarily

SHILLONG: With Meghalaya government ready to amend the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act by incorporating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) provisions in the Act, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) has decided to temporarily suspend their stir.

Earlier, the organization has called for stay-off-the-road protest on September 20 and 21 which is being called off following CoMSO’s talks with the Home Minister James Sangma on Thursday evening.

In a statement issued here, the chairman of CoMSO, Robert June Kharjahrin asserted that they would go ahead with agitations if the government did not implement the ILP system within the month of October.

The Home Minister has urged the CoMSO to suspend their stir as the government is willing to accommodate their suggestions in the existing Act.

Kharjahrin said that the Home Minister said that the government was willing to amend the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and said that the organization should wait till October.

He said that the CM Conrad Sangma had also similar intention to incorporate the provisions of ILP in the Act and assured the CoMSO to meet them again.