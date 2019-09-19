CoMSO to go ahead with night stir

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) will go ahead with its stay-off-the-road protest till the government amends the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

A delegation of the CoMSO met the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday at his official residence in Polo. CoMSO’s demand for incorporating provisions of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the Act was discussed in the meeting.

Claiming that the government has no reservation about including the ILP provisions in the existing Act, chairman of CoMSO, Robert Kharjahrin said, “The government said that they are on the same page with us that the three provisions of ILP should be included in the Act.” He added that framing a new act will be confusing and mooted one law to protect and preserve the rights of the indigenous people.

The chief minister told the delegation that there was no consensus on amendment of the Act in the last cabinet meeting and it could not be tabled in the Assembly.

“It is up to the wisdom of the government to notify an ordinance or come up with a special session and the agitation will be stopped,” he said.

“We want ILP, it is not about HYC’s or KSU’s demand,” Kharjahrin said.

The CoMSO has pushed for the amendment of the Act which should include its four proposals — legal provision to bar an Indian or a foreigner from entering the state without valid permission, penalty for persons when they enter the state without valid permission and validity period of not more than 179 days of the permission granted, prevent other tribals from buying land in the state.

It may be mentioned that the CoMSO on Tuesday held a public rally in protest against the state government’s delay to amend the Act and incorporate the ILP provisions in the Act.

On the other hand, the 13 pro-ILP groups recently said that they were not consulted during discussions on the amendments adding they would give their suggestions to the government.

The groups met the chief minister in the first week of September after they came to know that the government will amend the Act.