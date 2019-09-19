Ex-MLA who defeated Lapang breathes his last

SHILLONG: Constantine Lyngdoh, who had defeated former chief minister DD Lapang, passed away at Shillong Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh condoled the death of the former legislator.

The Speaker recalled his amiable nature and service to the people.

Lyngdoh was in the HSPDP when he defeated Lapang from the Congress from Nongpoh constituency in 1993.

He served as MLA only for one term and Lapang was again elected from Nongpoh in the Assembly polls in 1998.