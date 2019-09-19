Theatre fest in Guwahati to flag present-day issues

GUWAHATI: From the current political scenario, militancy to issues such as superstitions, the 13th Annual Brajanath Sharma Memorial Inter-State Drama Festival will have a series of plays with pertinent messages to convey.

Amateur theatre group, Samahar Natya Gosthee is organising the six-day festival in association with Indian Oil Corporation at the District Library auditorium here from Saturday.

“The festival which is organised in memory of Brajanath Sharma, the pioneer of modern Assamese theatre, has become a landmark cultural event of the state over the past 12 years. We hope the festival will help create an atmosphere of alternate theatre movement in Assam,” drama festival committee president, Lalit Sarma told the media here on Thursday.

The festival will be inaugurated by veteran actor and senior advocate Dilip Hazarika on Saturday evening. Thereafter, theatre group Saanko will present the play, Kahaya Chandee Dasa, written by eminent playwright Dr Sitanath Lahkar. The play mainly talks about terrorism and surrendered militants.

On September 22, Samahar Natya Gosthee will stage the maiden show of their latest play, Beshya written and directed by Dr Sitanath Lahkar. The drama highlights an important aspect of the present political scenario in the country.

On September 23, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore’s famous play, Dakghar will be presented by Barpeta’s Pinak. Written in 1912, this classic play deals with a child’s emotions and dreams.

Kalchakra, which is based on the epic Mahabharata and links the incidents of that era with present-day happenings, will be staged on September 24. The play is written by Rudrani Sharma and directed by Gautam Saikia.

On September 25, Jagiroad Natya Gosthi will perform Bande Mataram, written and directed by theatre personality Tarun Talukdar. The play revolves around a freedom fighter and has a strong message against terrorism.

On the concluding evening, Samahar Natya Gosthee will present Chora Ubacha, a humourous play based on the lives of three thieves. Written and directed by Dr Sitanath Lahkar, the play raises questions on peoples’ beliefs in supernatural powers.