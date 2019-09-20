Residents Act to have ILP features, assures govt

CoMSO suspends night stir

SHILLONG: The state government on Thursday agreed to amend the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act to incorporate the Inner Line Permit (ILP) provisions, prompting the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) to suspend its proposed agitation over the issue.

The CoMSO, which had earlier announced the stay-off-the-road protest on September 20 and 21, put it on hold following talks with the Home Minister, James Sangma, on Thursday evening.

In a statement issued here, the chairman of CoMSO, Robert June Kharjahrin, however, asserted that they will go ahead with agitations if the government does not incorporate the ILP system within October.

The home minister urged the CoMSO to suspend the stir as the government is willing to accommodate their suggestions in the existing Act.

Kharjahrin said the home minister assured that the government is willing to amend the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and that the organisation should wait till October.

He said the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, also has similar intention to incorporate the provisions of ILP in the Act.

The home minister assured the CoMSO members to meet them again.

The CoMSO on Tuesday held a public rally in protest against the state government’s delay to amend the Act and incorporate the ILP provisions.

Later on Wednesday, a delegation of the CoMSO met the chief minister at his official residence in Polo but the discussion remained inconclusive.

The state government did not bring the matter during the just-concluded Assembly session as the cabinet wanted to discuss the issue further.

According to the organisation, the amended Act should include provisions to bar an Indian or a foreigner from entering the state without valid permission, penalise persons entering the state without valid permission and validity period of not more than 179 days of the permission granted and prevent other tribals from buying land in the state.