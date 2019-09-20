SWGH Depts to have monthly plan for daily activities

TURA: All line departments in South West Garo Hills will now have a monthly plan for daily activities. Directions to prepare a daily activity chart were given to all concerned to ensure more effective implementation and monitoring of their developmental schemes.

Ampati ADC, S K Marak chaired the monthly systematic review meeting with AH & Veterinary, Fisheries, Horticulture and Cooperation departments at Ampati on Thursday during which, the heads of departments were asked to prepare a monthly plan of their daily activities, including field visits and training etc., for themselves as well as for their subordinate officers and staff so that schemes and programmes being implemented by them can be carried forward in a systematic manner.

The status of schemes under RKVY and other schemes like Fish Feed Mill, Mission Fingerlings, Blue Revolution of the Fisheries department, Lay-bye Market project of Horticulture Department which is pending due to land acquisition issue, vaccination programs of AH & Veterinary department and Feed Mill project which is pending and registration of cooperative societies, were among other things taken up for discussion during the meeting.