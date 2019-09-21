Assam govt orders probe into assault of magistrate by SP

GUWAHATI: In view of the reported assault on an executive magistrate allegedly by the Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, Assam government has ordered an inquiry into the incident as the direction of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Lower Assam Divisional Commissioner, Meenakshi Sundaram has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit the report to the State government.

The magistrate was assaulted by the SP in a party that was being held in a plus hotel in Kokrajhar town by the district administration on the night of September 9 last.

The incident has raised hue and cry in the state after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral in the social media two days back. The magistrate who was in the receiving end as per the video in circulation has not yet lodged any complaint with police so far.