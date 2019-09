BSF-BGB meet in city

SHILLONG: The border co-ordination meeting between Inspector General, BSF and Region Commanders, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held from September 24 to 27 at BSF Frontier Headquarters, Umpling.

A 12- member Bangladesh delegation led by Md Zakir Hossain will meet a 13- member Indian delegation headed by Kuldeep Sani, IG, Meghalaya Frontier.

Sources said issues related to cross border movement of people and cattle smuggling among others will be discussed in the meeting.