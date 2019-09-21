Day-long interaction on Sunday for Urdu promotion in Meghalaya  

SHILLONG: A day-long interaction programme for promotion of Urdu Language in Meghalaya will be held on Sunday at Umshyrpi College Auditorium, jointly by National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, Umshyrpi College, Shillong and Ajmal Foundation, Assam.

In a statement issued here, Director of NCPUL, Dr. Aquil Ahamed stated that out of l0% of total budget allocated to the Council for Urdu language development, 10% is meant for North East India.

Other schemes include opening of computer training centers, incentives for young and enthusiastic writers, trans-cultural learning of languages in which regional languages may be translated into Urdu language and vice-versa.

He added that a number of measures for collective growth of all Indian languages are in the scope of the programme.

Ahmed also informed the people about the commitment of the present government in developing all Indian languages and bringing social and cultural cohesion through collective learning of languages.

The programme will be participated by a number of NGO’s, institutes and prominent people from all parts of Meghalaya. The programme aims at giving mass awareness to the people of Meghalaya about various schemes under NCPUL besides promoting teaching, learning and development of Urdu language in the country.