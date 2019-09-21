Headman against use of Khasi clan by non Khasis

Demand to cancel Khongsumi title

SHILLONG: The headman of Nohwet, Bose Swell Khongthohrem on Friday wrote to the CEM, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) for immediate cancellation of Khasi tribe status of individuals for taking the title, ‘Khongsumi’ without any prior approval or permission from the council.

In the letter, Khongthohrem mentioned that there was no proper document or proof for adopting of the title by the clan name, Khongsumi and wrote that it is one of the instances where people from other community are trying to encroach into the Khasi customs and traditions.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Khongthohrem said the Dorbar Shnong received a complaint from a member of the Dorbar, Lashuwa Khongsni that non-Khasi tribes are using Khasi surnames without following the Khasi tradition of Tang Jait.

“Any individual born to a khasi father and non khasi mother, before taking a Khasi title to form a new clan, must follow the tradition of Tang jait”, Khongsni said.

Khongthohrem elaborated that a man from the village, late Maklin Hermon Khonglar got married to a naga woman, Aholi of the Sumi tribe.

Opposing the individuals who adopted the title of Khongsumi, they questioned as to how the son, Rangkynsai Khongsumi and Khonglar’s wife Aholi who is a Naga, adopted the title.

Khongthohrem said Khonglar’s family have misused and adopted the title of Khongsumi without the knowledge of the village elders. He also pointed out that according to the Act it should have been Kharsumi.

“As per Khasi customs, there is the practice of Tang jait which is also included in the Khasi Lineage Act of 1997. As per our understanding, if they have applied for the Khasi tribe certificate then their title would have started as Khar and not Khong,” Khongthohrem said.

As per the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997, Tang Jait means a ceremony for adopting a title with the prefix of ‘Dkhar’ or simply ‘Khar’ for the person or persons born of a Khasi father and a non-­Khasi mother and have been absorbed and assimilated into Khasi community.

Khongthohrem has urged NGOs and civil society organisations to take up the matter and the CEM of KHADC to do the needful.

When asked, Khongthohrem said the Khongsumi family has misused the title for the last 20 years and the previous traditional leaders did not raise any opposition and overlooked the situation which is deemed to be against the Khasi social and customs.