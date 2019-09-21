Nongpoh residents go garbage fishing

NONGPOH: It was community fishing of a different kind.

A “hurrah” would go up from the anglers every time the fishing rod emerged with its catch, except that at the end of the rod would dangle not a fish but garbage, particularly plastic.

Nongpoh residents created history of sorts on Friday by taking part in a garbage fishing competition, a first-of-its-kind in the state and maybe in the country as well.

The competition was organised by the office of the Assistant Engineer, District Urban Affairs Unit, Ri Bhoi District at Iewmawlong village.

The one-day programme aimed at creating mass awareness on the importance of using eco-friendly products and to do away with plastics, being one of the major causes of environmental degradation. The programme was organised under the State Urban Infrastructure Development Initiative Project (SUIDIP).

More than a hundred residents, including women and children from various parts of Nongpoh area, took part with great enthusiasm in the competition, reeling in the garbage from a drain.

Urban Affairs Director E Kharmalki in his speech during the prize distribution ceremony expressed great joy at the enthusiastic participation of the residents and said that it is indeed a day of history that this kind of competition was organised for the first time ever.

Kharmalki also stated that the time is still right for the people to understand the danger that plastics pose, and that it is high time to start using eco-friendly products in order to preserve and conserve the environment.

While elaborating on the menace of plastics, Kharmalki said that besides creating pollution and lending a dirty look, it also has a great impact on the environment. He, therefore, urged the people to take a holistic approach in this regard, to stop using plastic and start using environment-friendly products in day-to-day life.

He also said that the government is implementing solid waste management in the state and that it is very important for the people to follow the instructions and segregate wastes as per the directions given so that the mission to make Meghalaya clean and green becomes a success.

Earlier during the day, plantation of ‘Sla Lamet’ was also conducted at Umbuda village with the participation of students from St Paul’s Higher Secondary School and Alpha English Higher Secondary School as part of the awareness programme.

Meanwhile, in the garbage fishing competition, Iaishanbok Klein from Mawsyntai village bagged the first prize, Wanrihun Ranee Ryngkat the second prize and Rickson Mawphniang third prize. Seven consolation prizes were also given away to the participants.