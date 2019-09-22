Rongsak Champions lift MLA Trophy in Williamnagar

WILLIAMNAGAR: The Williamnagar District Sports Association (WDSA) conducted the Williamnagar Football League for the MLA Trophy sponsored by Marcuise N Marak from September 13-19 at WDSA playground in Williamnagar.The final match of the tournament was played on September 21 where the local MLA, Marcuise N Marak was the chief guest. A total of 6 teams representing different clubs and localities participated in the tournament.In the final Rongsak Champions defeated Rongbinggre Champions to lifted the prestigious trophy.