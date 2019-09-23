Ayushman Bharat Diwas  observed in Nongpoh

Jirang MLA inaugurates ambulance for civil hospital

NONGPOH: Together with the rest of the country, the office of the District Medical & Health Officer, Ri Bhoi District here on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Diwas at a function held at the Civil Hospital Conference Hall.

Local legislator of Jirang, Sosthesnes Sohtun inaugurated the programme in presence of Balajied Ranee, MDC of Nongpoh, Deputy Commissioner Rosetta Mary Kurbah, DM&HO Dr. M.Mawrie, Dr G.B Mihsil, Medical Superintendent and others.

Dr M.Mawrie in his keynote address informed that Ayushman Bharat Diwas or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) is a centrally-sponsored scheme launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018 under the Ayushman Bharat Mission of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The scheme aims at providing easily available and affordable medical facilities to the most remote areas, it targets the families belonging to the poor, this scheme is very important since it aims at making interventions in primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems.

Furthermore, this intervention is done with the support of its two major health initiatives, such as health and wellness centers and national health protection scheme. This health and wellness centers will bring healthcare system closer to people’s homes, and also aim to provide healthcare for non-communicable diseases and maternal and child health services. This scheme will provide a health insurance cover of Rs. five lakhs per family per year and will also include pre and post hospitalization expenses.

Dr Mawrie also informed the gathering that in Ri Bhoi District two PHCs and ten Sub-centres had been chosen as health and wellness centres for the year 2018-19 whereas for the year 2019-20, the government has selected six more PHCs and 11 Sub-Centres. Therefore, the overall total of wellness centres in the district is eight PHCs and 21 Sub-centres, moreover, the beneficiaries who have been enrolled themselves in this schemes is 54 per cent and about 2457 beneficiaries are being benefited by this scheme.

The MLA of Jirang, S.Sohtun, while speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, said that health services was the top priority and lauded the initiatives taken by the central government to speedy up the health services for the benefit of the people particularly those living in the far flung areas

The MLA of Jirang also inaugurated an ambulance of Civil Hospital Nongpoh sanctioned under Meghalaya Health and Insurance Scheme (MHIS) at an amount of Rs. 8 Lakhs.