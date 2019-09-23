Disease screening, yoga mark Ayushman Bharat Divwas in Tura

TURA: A flurry of activities was carried out in Tura Civil Hospital today to celebrate the mega health scheme- ‘’Ayushman Bharat Divwas” as a part of the “Ayushman Bharat Pakhwara (Fortnight)” of it’s one year of the 2 pillars of Ayushman Bharat which include Pradhan Mantri- Health and Wellness Centres and Pradhan Mantri- Jan Arogya Yojana (P.M.J.A.Y.).

As part of the celebrations, there was a Screening undertaken for Non Communicable Diseases (N.C.D.) by the N.C.D. Unit of Tura Civil Hospital where the public were screened for Non Communicable Diseases like Diabetes and Hypertension.

Continuous Video Screening of the AyushmanBharat P.M.J.A.Y. program was also done in the Hospital premises during the Hospital Hours. Continuous Announcements were also made over the Hospital P.A. System about Ayushman Bharat Program.

Q one-day Beneficiary Identification and Registration session was also done during the day. The activities ended with a short official program in the afternoon held among the Doctors and staff of Tura Civil Hospital in their Conference hall.

During the program a Short Yoga Session was held for those present and Dr. John Beryl K Marak was also felicitated for his contributions to the Ayushman Bharat P.M.J.A.Y. program in Tura Civil Hospital. The program was attended by the Joint Director Health Services, Garo Hills Division Dr.(Mrs.) Minakshi A. Sangma along with other senior health officials.

It may be mentioned that the Ayushman Bharat is a flagship scheme of the Government of India which was launched on 23rd September 2013 as recommended by the National Health Policy 2017 to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage.

This initiative has been designed on the lines as to meet the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and its underlining commitment, which is “Leave no one behind”. Ayushman Bharat comprises of two components namely, The Health and Wellness Centres and The Pradhan Mantri- Jan Arogya Yojana.

In February 2018, the Government of India announced the creation of 1,50,000 Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) by transforming existing Sub Centres and Primary Health Centres. These centres would deliver Comprehensive Health Coverage (CPHC) bringing healthcare closer to the homes of people covering both maternal and child health services and non-communicable diseases, including essential drugs and diagnostic services.

The Second component under Ayushman Bharat is The Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana an initiative launched by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on the 23rd of September 2018. The scheme aims at providing health insurance cover of Rs 5 Lakhs per family per year for Secondary and Tertiary care hospitalization to over 50 crores beneficiaries of the country.

In Meghalaya the scheme is in convergence with the Megha Health Insurance Scheme- Phase IV with an enhanced coverage of Rs 5,00,000/- per family on a floater basis with no restrictions on family size and age. Beneficiaries will be issued an individual card /E card on the approval of their identification.

Currently Beneficiary registrations are going on in the District Kiosks set up by the Government. Approved beneficiaries under the scheme can avail benefits in all PMJAY and MHIS empaneled hospitals in the state and identified health facilities across the country.