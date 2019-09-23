GHADC MDC misled Lokayukta: Activists

TURA: RTI activists Wilnath T Sangma and Nilberth Ch Marak, who recently filed a case with Lokayukta against GHADC MDC Augustine Marak, have accused him of misleading the court by claiming that they had demanded money from him and that a counter FIR was filed by him against them.

“Augustine’s counsel told the Lokayukta that he (Augustine) had filed an FIR against us on Friday but he was unable to produce the FIR when he was asked to do so by it. Interestingly, we learnt later from police sources that the FIR was filed a day later on September 21. This means that he has misled the Lokayukta,” the activists claimed.

On the claim that they had demanded money from Augustine and threatened him, they denied the charges and said that the Silkigre MDC was merely requested to allot some scheme to Pattalgittim and Nengkra, which had taken place in the chamber of the Rongjeng MDC. “We have not demanded any money. The request to allot scheme funds was made in June this year by Nilberth Ch Marak. Augustine had at the time said that he could not do so from his own quota but promised that arrangement would be made towards Pattalgittim from the general quota,” they claimed.

The activists also questioned why the allegation of demanding money was being made against them now when the request for scheme allotment was made way back in June.

“If we had indeed demanded money and threatened him, why was the FIR not filed then? Why has it (FIR) been filed now only when we have filed a complaint against him? This means that he has lodged false FIR only to cover up his misdeeds,” they claimed and said that they were ready to cooperate with any investigation.