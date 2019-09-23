Matchakolgre Health and Wellness Centre opened

TURA: As part of the celebration of Ayushman Bharat in the country, the Matchakolgre Health and Wellness Centre was inaugurated here at Matchakolgre Urban Health Centre, on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the Matchakolgre Urban Health Centre (PHC) is being upgraded to Health and Wellness Centre under the National Health Policy 2017 including 9 PHC which would be upgraded to C PHCs, 29 Sub-Centres to Health and Wellness Centre and 3 Urban Health Centre to Urban PHC, Health and Wellness Centre in the district.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, C N Sangma said that even though it is a small function but the objective of the programme is high since the government is facilitating to improve the overall health scenario of the country in general and region in particular. Moreover, he said that we need to maintain and take care of our health everyday and not wait to fall ill since when a person falls ill the cost of treatment escalate and at times it is difficult for some families to bear the treatment cost. Therefore, he urged all the beneficiaries to avail the facilities provided by the Government in all the Health and Wellness Centres of the district and also to register themselves for availing MHIS insurance scheme available in all the government hospitals and all empanelled hospitals.

Further, appreciating the notable service and dedication of the medical department, he urged all the staff to be familiar with the guidelines of the scheme so that they are able to sensitise the general public about the scheme and be benefited with the service provided by the government.

In her introductory address, DM & CHO, Tura, Dr. I M Sangma informed that Ayushman Bharat is a flagship program of the Government of India and had announced two major initiatives in health sector with the objective to address health holistically, in primary, secondary and tertiary care systems covering both prevention and health promotion along with insurance cover. Stating that the range of services being offered in primary care does not cater to the increasing disease and high cost of non-communicable diseases like Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Respiratory diseases, etc and since the country is witnessing a demographic transition of these diseases, the Health and Wellness Centre envisioned as the foundation of India’s health system and would provide health care facilities for non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health services.

Apart from these, the staff of the Health and Wellness Centre would prepare a Health Chart for those above 30 years of age in the area and would regularly monitor their health and fitness during their home visits and these centres would also provide free essential drugs and other diagnostic services for the beneficiaries, she informed.

Others who spoke on the occasion were District Medical and Health Officer, Tura Dr. Marwin R Sangma while Senior Medical Officers, Representative of the locality, ASHAs, Anganwadi of the Health centre were present at the function.

Meanwhile, as part of the celebration for completion of one year of launching of Ayushman Bharat Scheme – the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the country, Ayushman Bharat Diwas was also observed at District Maternity and Child Hospital, Tura where Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, C N Sangma graced the occasion as Chief Guest and also presented the Awards of Recognition to Dr. Sangita Sangma, Paediatrics, Dr. Vince C M Momin, Gynaecologist and Nolita Hajong, Staff Nurse.

Similar program along with screening of patients is also being held at Tura Civil Hospital, Tuta and District Tuberculosis Hospital, Tura.