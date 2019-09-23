Tura teacher held for sexual assault on minor

TURA: Tura Police have arrested a music teacher of a reputed institute of the town for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student on Sunday.

Police sources informed that the music teacher, Sengprang Ch Marak, was arrested after a complaint was made against him at the Tura Women Police Station.

“We arrested him immediately after the complaint was received. He has been arrested under the POCSO Act,” a police source revealed.

According to police, the incident took place on September 19 when the accused reportedly detained the minor on the pretext of giving extra lessons. The case was filed by the victim’s parents on September 21 after she informed them about the sexual assault.