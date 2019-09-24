PDF keen to contest Shella bypoll

SHILLONG: The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) is keen to contest the bypoll to the Shella assembly seat encouraged by its performance in 2018 .

PDF leader and Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling said the party should contest as it had done well last time with its candidate bagging the second position behind Donkupar Roy. “Since we have a better chance, I think we should take it,” he said.

Dohling, however, informed that the party is yet to decide on whether to field a candidate.

“The decision will be taken on September 28 during the PDF general council,” he informed.

Asked if the UPF members’ opinion will also be taken into account, Dohling said, “Since we are together under the banner of UPF we will of course request them to assist us to campaign.”

He also maintained that this move of the PDF will not affect the government.

The United Progressive Front will have a meeting on Tuesday to take a call about fielding a candidate for the October 21 bypoll.