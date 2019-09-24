Road safety awareness for students

TURA: The Captain Williamson Memorial Government College Baghmara in collaboration with the Police Department organized an awareness program on Road Safety and Enforcement Aspect for the college students where Baghmara Deputy Superintendent of Police Anthony Ch Momin, MPS, informed the gathering about the new traffic rules and the heavy penalties being levied for disobeying the traffic orders.

During the programme, Circle Inspector of Baghmara, Subir M Sangma, also gave a talk on Road Safety and Enforcement aspect. He cautioned that over speeding, drunken driving and distraction to drivers are some of the common reasons for road accidents and therefore people should be more aware of road rules and signs and said that major accidents can be avoided by the strict enforcement of speed limits.

He also spoke on the road safety signs, licensing of drivers, motor vehicles act, mandatory and cautionary signals.

Senior medical officer Dr Jacob R Marak dwelt at length on the first aid measures during emergency and how people can save others life by following certain simple but effective methods. Medical emergency can happen to anyone and at any time but people should know how to act quickly, calmly and correctly. He stated.