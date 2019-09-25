Canine role in Panbari forest arms recovery

GUWAHATI: An Indian Army tracker dog had played the “lead” role in the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition hidden by militant outfit, NDFB (S) at Panbari Reserve Forest in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) on Tuesday.

Indian Army tracker dog “Jaari” had led his handler and the search teams to the spot and upon digging the area, the army and police personnel found the cache of arms, ammunition, explosive and war-like stores, an official statement issued here said on Wednesday.

The army had based on specific inputs of presence of huge amount of arms, launched the search operation jointly with Assam Police and Sashastra Seema Bal.

The items were subsequently seized by Chirang police and taken to Panbari police station.

“The success of the operation is a huge setback to NDFB(S) and will go a long way in ensuring peace in BTAD and Assam especially, in view of BTAD elections scheduled to be held early next year,” the statement said.