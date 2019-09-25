‘Chinmayanand under observation’

Lucknow: Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand is under observation and his blood pressure and other parameters are normal, according to the hospital where the BJP leader, who was arrested following allegations of rape, has been admitted.

He was tested for heart problems on Monday at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after he complained of chest pain, but an angiography did not find any “significant blockage” in his arteries “Swami Chinmayanand is admitted in MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit) Ward of SGPGI under Prof PK Goel, HoD, Cardiology.

His blood pressure and other parameters are normal, he is still under observation,” Chief Medical Superintendent Prof Amit Agarwal of SGPGI said in a bulletin on Tuesday Agarwal said, “There has been improvement in the condition of Chinmayanand. His blood sugar is also normal. He had lunch and is also talking. If his health is fine, he may be possibly discharged within a couple of days.”

Jail officials said that doctors in Shahjahanpur had referred the BJP leader to Lucknow earlier on Monday morning due to his health condition.

Chinmayanand was admitted with symptoms of angina in the SGPGI’s Medical Intensive Care Unit Ward. (PTI)