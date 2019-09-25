CM to lay base of state zoo on October 1

SHILLONG: The laying of the foundation stone of State Zoo will be held at State Zoo, Umtrew, Ri Bhoi on October 1 by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

This will be part of the concluding event to this year’s Wildlife Week Celebration, a valedictory function along with the unveiling of the foundation stone will be held. The Minister of Forest and Environment, Lahkmen Rymbui will preside over the function. There will be prize distribution to the winners of various competitions and wildlife Samaritan Award distribution to the wild animal rescuers on that day. It may be mentioned that the Central Zoo Authority has approved the master plan for the new modernised zoo.