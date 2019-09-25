DoNER min inaugurates Cane & Bamboo Technology Park

NONGPOH: The Cane and Bamboo Technology Park at 13th Mile, Byrnihat, Assam was finally inaugurated by the Union Minister in-charge of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jitendra Singh on Tuesday. The project has been funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC) at an estimated ost of Rs 8.5 crore.

The inaugural function was also attended by Biman Kumar Dutta, Member of NEC, Ram Muivah, Secretary NEC and Chairman of CBTC, Shailendra Chaudhari, Managing Director CBTC and others.

Addressing media persons after the inaugural function, Singh informed that the main objective of the Centre is to provide training and access to improved technology and standardisation to craftsperson to generate income and to create employment opportunities among the unemployed youth of the state and country as a whole.

He also said that setting up of the cane and bamboo technology park will also enhance the access of stakeholders to advanced technology and know-how and also to establish a resource network to facilitate technological upgradation, provide linkages to markets, credit and financial institution and other support agencies.

The minister further said that under the ministry of DoNER, the Centre will exclusively deal with bamboo and cane to cater to the need of industry, entrepreneurs, designers, crafts persons, rural people and others.

“The central government is much concerned for the development of all Northeastern states, and hence under the ministry of DoNER it has encouraged to promote bamboo and cane for making different products to enhance local economy and the livelihood of people in the rural area,” he said.

In addition, as of now under this Park, the centre has trained more than 5400 artisans, students, farmers and entrepreneurs of Northeastern region as well as foreign countries in the field of cane and bamboo technology.